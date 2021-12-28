WWE has named their top 25 matches of 2021.

The list features matches from WWE NXT, NXT UK, RAW and SmackDown. The 2021 Match of the Year was the Hell In a Cell match that opened up WWE Crown Jewel, between Seth Rollins and the winner, WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

The top women’s bout was Bianca Belair’s WrestleMania 37 win over Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women’s Title, which ranked #2 overall. It’s also interesting to note that rapper Bad Bunny made the list for his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37, which ranked #10.

Fans can watch Best Of WWE 2021 on Peacock and the WWE Network now. Below is the full list of the 2021 top 25:

25. Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre – WWE Title Hell in a Cell Match (WWE Hell in a Cell)

24. RK-Bro vs. The Usos – Champions vs. Champions Match (Survivor Series)

23. Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley – No Holds Barred Match (WWE Crown Jewel)

22. Roman Reigns vs. Edge – Universal Title Match (WWE Money in the Bank)

21. WALTER vs. Tommaso Ciampa – NXT UK Title Match (NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver – Night 1)

20. Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro – Universal Title Match (WrestleMania Backlash)

19. Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Kay Lee Ray & Cora Jade vs. Team Toxic – WarGames Match (NXT WarGames)

18. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus – No Holds Barred Match (WWE Fastlane)

17. Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro (WrestleMania – Night 1)

16. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn – Last Man Standing Match (SmackDown, July 2)

15. Big E vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Ricochet vs. King Nakamura vs. Riddle vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins vs. John Morrison – Money in the Bank Ladder Match (WWE Money in the Bank)

14. Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez – Last Woman Standing Match (NXT New Year’s Evil)

13. Finn Bálor vs. Pete Dunne – NXT Title Match (NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day)

12. Edge vs. Seth Rollins (SummerSlam)

11. Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Bálor vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens – Fatal 4-Way Ladder Match (Raw, Oct. 25)

10. Bad Bunny & Damian Priest vs. The Miz & John Morrison (WrestleMania – Night 1)

9. Big E vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Roman Reigns – Triple Threat Match (Raw, Sept. 20)

8. Team Black & Gold vs. Team 2.0 – WarGames Match (NXT WarGames)

7. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair – Raw Women’s Title Match (WWE Money in the Bank)

6. Roman Reigns vs. John Cena – Universal Title Match (SummerSlam)

5. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair – Champion vs. Champion Match (Survivor Series)

4. WALTER vs. Ilja Dragunov – NXT UK Championship Match (NXT TakeOver 36)

3. Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan – Universal Title Triple Threat Match (WrestleMania – Night 2)

2. Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair – SmackDown Women’s Title Match (WrestleMania – Night 1)

1. Edge vs. Seth Rollins – Hell in a Cell Match (WWE Crown Jewel)

