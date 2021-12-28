AEW superstar and executive VP Cody Rhodes recently appeared on Sammy Guevara’s Vlog to discuss winning the TNT title for third time in his career, a moment that occurred on last Friday’s Rampage on TNT, where he defeated Guevara with a Tiger Driver.

During the Vlog The American Nightmare says he is thankful to the fans who cheer him and boo him, later assuring them they he is not telling a similar story that they have seen before with his latest title reign. Highlights are below.

How he’s thankful for the sacrifices he made in his career:

“I am thankful for me for all of the sacrifices that I have made and all of the hard work I’ve been doing since I was 15 having never taken a day off. Nepotism my ass…I’m thankful for those sacrifices that have put me in this position to have almost immeasurable wealth as a wrestler, dumb wealth, NFL level wealth.”

Tells fans that he is not doing what has been done before:

“I have no complaints, I am thankful to the fans that cheer me and I am thankful to the fans that boo me because both sets of fans are getting ready to go on a ride that’s just bizarre and it’s not the path that you think. We’re not doing what’s been done before.”

