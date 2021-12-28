AEW superstars Santana and Ortiz recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss a number of different topics, including how the duo are ready to become the next AEW tag team champions. Highlights from the interview are below.

Santana says he and Ortiz have had their moments but they’re ready to go after the AEW tag titles:

I think it’s about that time that we start making our way and working up to that and I mean, we’ve had our moments within the last two years and stuff. We’ve had our moments that, every time we’ve been given the ball and the opportunity, we’ve done our best to hit it out the park and stuff but I think it’s about that time that we start chasing down that gold and I mean the fans want it. Everybody is so hype about it and so — the support is immense and all these things but yeah man, I feel like everybody’s getting pissed off already, impatient, including me. I’m super impatient. I’m man enough to admit that, whatever. But, you know, we’ll see what happens. I’ve gotten to a point where I’m just like it is what it is. Let’s see what happens. I’m gonna continue putting in the work on my end and controlling the things that I can control myself and everything else, it is what it is, you know?

Ortiz thinks that they will definitely be champions someday and is just enjoying the ride:

Definitely the more patient one. I’m more of the hippie, man. I’m like, ‘It’ll happen. I know it’ll happen because we’ve been putting in the work’ so, I’m in no rush and it’s gonna make it that much better when we do get to the top of the mountain, you know what I mean? It’ll happen. There’s — as the old saying goes, ‘Cream rises to the top’ man and as long as we keep putting in the work and we still continue to be the best that we can possibly be, there will be no choice but to give us the opportunity and we’ll get it.

Santana admits to being more hungry towards becoming champion now:

For me, I don’t like saying ‘impatient.’ I’m more hungry and driven. I’m like, ‘Screw the waiting, screw that,’ you know what I mean? I’m putting in the work. I don’t like sitting back and waiting for anything. That’s just not me. I don’t like the, ‘Oh, you know, let’s wait for this’ or, ‘Let’s wait for that.’ Nah, we’re ready now. We’ve been ready since we came in, you know? So that’s just how I see it. It is what it is, as you can see the dynamic here and the yin and the yang going on. But, yeah, and I’m okay being the bad guy, it is what it is, whatever.

Ortiz say he’s looking forward to facing RedDragon in AEW:

At the moment, definitely [want to face] Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly. We got to work ‘em one time at House of Glory but it wasn’t what I wanted it to be and now that they’re in the company, I feel like we get a chance to get a do-over and we’re different performers at this point, different wrestlers, different people and I think we would blow it out the park with them. I really wanna wrestle them.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)