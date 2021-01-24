The WWE Network has added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from EVOLVE, Progress, and ICW.

All three videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 156 – 01/23/21.

The Lionheart League Semifinals are underway as BT Gunn takes on Sha Samuels, and Jack Jester faces Stevie Boy. The Purge battle KOE in a Grudge Match. Kez Evans has words for Stevie James ahead of their upcoming one-on-one match. Emily Hayden squares off against Angel Hayze. Leyton Buzzard, Theo Doros and Kyle Khaos step into the ring.

The Best Of British Strong Style In Progress Wrestling – 01/23/21.

Pete Dunne, Trent Seven and Tyler Bate dish out their brand of brutal European grappling in this collection of bouts from PROGRESS Wrestling. The BruiserWeight & Moustache Mountain defend the PROGRESS World and Tag Team Championships against WALTER, Timothy Thatcher & Axel Dieter Jr. and face the high-flying tandem of Bandido, Flamita & Rey Horus.

EVOLVE 144 – 01/18/20.

Dexter Lumis challenges Josh Briggs for the EVOLVE Championship. Anthony Gutierrez clashes with Eddie Kingston in a No Holds Barred Match. Curt Stallion looks to prove himself against EVOLVE’s newest competitors. Joe Gacy takes on Denzel Dejournette. Brendan Vink seeks to continue his winning ways. Avery Taylor faces Brandi Lauren.