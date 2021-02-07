The WWE Network has added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from EVOLVE, ICW, and more.

All four videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 158 – 02/06/21.

Sha Samuels and Stevie Boy push each other to the limit in the Lionheart League Finals. Lou King Sharp comes out swinging. Saqib Ali takes on Ravie Davie. Jack Morris delivers a message to the ICW Tag Team Champions. Kez Evans, Jason Reed and Sweeney are in action.

The Best Of Meiko Satomura In Progress Wrestling – 02/06/21.

The Legendary Meiko Satomura makes her presence known as she competes in PROGRESS Wrestling. A standard-bearer for wrestling across the globe, Satomura faces off against Jinny, Jordynne Grace and Dani Luna in a series of PROGRESS Women’s Championship Matches.

EVOLVE 146 – 03/01/20.

EVOLVE Champion Josh Briggs faces AR Fox. Joe Gacy looks to settle the score with Colby Corino in a Relaxed Rules Match. Stephen Wolf calls out Harlem Bravado. The In Crowd’s Brandi Lauren & Jessi Kamea take on Avery Taylor & Natalia Markova. Jake Atlas, Curt Stallion and JD Drake compete in a Triple Threat Match. Leon Ruff is in action.