WWE Network News reports WWE’s streaming service is slated to air a new program that will focus on the Royal Rumble event on Wednesday, January 27th.

The WWE Network will air Virtual Roundtable: First Women’s Royal Rumble will air. It will feature a panel discussing the epic first women’s Royal Rumble match from just a few years ago.

This won’t be the first time WWE has tried out these virtual roundtables, as seen below: