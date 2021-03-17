WWE Network subscribers are set to receive prorated refunds to cover their subscription costs once the current WWE Network standalone app subscription ends on Sunday, April 4.

The WWE Network is launching on Peacock for subscribers in the United States this Thursday, March 18, and beginning on Monday, April 5 it will be the exclusive home to subscribers here in the States. WWE announced today that shortly after April 5 they will issue a prorated refund to subscribers’ existing payment method.

Viewers in the United States will have to sign up for Peacock to continue watching the WWE Network after April 4. WWE noted that they will send subscribers another e-mail in the coming days with more details. WWE Network accounts will not automatically transfer to Peacock.

On a related note, the @AskWWENetwork Twitter account recently told a fan that they are working out details to issue a credit for any unredeemed WWE Network gift cards that were purchased in the United States. The WWE Network FAQ page now includes the following updates on credits for remaining balances, and gift cards:

Once I lose access to WWE Network, will I get a credit for the remaining balance on my account? Yes. We will credit the portion of your subscription that cannot be used after the WWE network standalone app sunsets in the United States. * For Gift Card subscribers, this will come in the form of an exchange program where you’ll be able to choose from among 300+ gift cards.

* For Credit Card, Debit Card or PayPal subscribers, credit will be applied to the same payment method that was billed.

* For Apple or Roku subscribers, credit will applied back to your Apple or Roku account. What about these other WWE Network gift cards I’ve purchased? What can I do with these? WWE Network is now on Peacock. As a result you are no longer able to redeem your WWE Network Gift Card for a subscription. Don’t worry, WWE Network has partnered with InComm Incentives to issue you a credit which can be redeemed for gift cards from hundreds of top-name brands — including retailers and restaurants — or a general-use card from American Express or Visa. This program will be available shortly. Please check back over the next few days for additional details. Why was my account cancelled? WWE Network is moving to Peacock in the U.S, so we’ve begun preparations to make that happen. * U.S. Subscribers who purchased through Apple will begin to cancel on March 18th. Any time left on those subscriptions will be credited back to Apple appropriately.

* U.S. Subscribers through other payment methods, like Roku, Google or direct with Credit Card, Debit Card, Gift Card or PayPal, will not renew on the next billing cycle date. Why does my account show a Subscription End Date? We’ve disabled automatic billing for subscribers in the U.S. Your account will remain active only through your next billing date. If your next billing date is after April 4th your subscription will be cancelled on April 4th and you will receive a credit for the remaining time on your subscription. To continue enjoying WWE Network content, sign up for Peacock.

