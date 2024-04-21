A WWE NIL signee is headed to the Olympics.

WWE NIL athlete Mason Parris has qualified for the 2024 Olympics.

On Saturday, April 20, 2024, the amateur wrestler qualified for the Olympic games and will represent the United States of America in the Heavyweight division.

Parris, who signed on to the WWE NIL program in December of 2021, defeated Hayden Zillmer 2-0 in a best-of-three series to earn his spot on the team.