Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for this past week’s Main Event matches and dark matches. Check it out belwow.

-The promo segment with WWE champion Bobby Lashley and MVP had no listed producer.

-The Dirty Dawgs vs. Cedric Alexander/Shelton Benjamin from Main Event was produced by Kenny Dykstra.

-Shawn Daivari was the listed producer for T-Bar vs. Veer from Main Event.

-At this time WWE has no big plans for their 1500th episode of Raw, which happens on Monday February 21st.

-TJ Wilson was absent from this week’s shows. He’s been gone from the company since January 14th.

-Jason Jordan produced the recent dark match between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. Jordan was also the producer for the Mansoor/Drew Gulak vs. Jinder Mahal/Shanky dark match that happened on Friday.

-The Ronda Rousey/Naomi vs. Charlotte/Sonya Deville tag team match at Elimination Chamber has been in the works for a few weeks.