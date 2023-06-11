WWE held an NXT house show from Dade City, Florida, on Friday and Sanford, Florida, on Saturday.

Both shows were headlined by NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton after winning the vacant title at NXT Battleground last month in the tournament finals due to the title being relinquished by Indi Hartwell.

At Friday’s show, she beat Lyra Valkyria in the main event, marking the first time that she defended the belt, while Saturday’s show saw her defend it against Thea Hail, who is the number one contender for the title on television.