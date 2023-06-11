Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE NXT house show from Sanford, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Brooks Jensen (w/ Fallon Henley) defeated Kale Dixon.

Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon defeated Monika Klisara & Franki Carissa.

Ivy Nile defeated Lola Vice.

Joe Coffey defeated Myles Borne.

The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus) defeated Hank Walker & Tank Ledger and Damon Kemp & Tavion Heights in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match.

Roxanne Perez, Kelani Jordan & Fallon Henley (w/ Brooks Jensen) defeated Jacy Jayne, Cora Jade & Stevie Turner.

NXT North American Title Match – Wes Lee (c) retains over Eddy Thorpe.

NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams defeated Bronco Nima & Lucien Price.

NXT Women’s Title Match – Tiffany Stratton (c) retains over Thea Hail.