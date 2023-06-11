Friday’s WWE SmackDown saw Asuka become the WWE Women’s Champion after handing over her RAW Women’s Title. This was another example of WWE putting effort into streamlining their titles, which we’ve recently seen with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, and like we’ll see in two weeks when WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn face WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler in a title unification match.

A new report from Fightful Select notes how a WWE source confirmed the obvious – that Asuka’s presentation ceremony was done to clean up the RAW and SmackDown title situation that was muddied up due to the WWE Draft. An exchange had been rumored, like WWE did with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in 2021, but they went with a much different direction.

WWE officials also wanted Asuka’s belt to look like Reigns’ new belt to help portray everything on an even plane, which has been the case for the past several years.

It was noted that SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is also set to receive some sort of adjustments to her title, either in name or appearance, or perhaps both.

Regarding the Women’s Tag Team Titles being unified, word is that at the time of the formation of the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, in March 2021, there were several in NXT that were confused as to why they were being created in the first place. However, WWE has thought about combining the two sets of Women’s Tag Team Titles going back to the WWE Draft.

Current plans call for the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles to appear on NXT programming when needed, which actually was the original plan for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. WWE sources indicated that this unification would have moved forward quicker if it wasn’t for the unfortunate injuries within the women’s division.

It was also noted that one point of frustration from WWE sources was a simple misuse of the term “Undisputed” in two cases. Reigns’ title is being referred to as an undisputed title despite Rollins also being a world champion on the roster. Furthermore, Asuka’s new title has “Undisputed” on the front plate, despite Ripley also being a women’s champion. A WWE higher-up source said, “That’s admittedly confusing. I don’t know why there is an insistence on doing that, and a lot of people have brought that up and it’s been dismissed.”

