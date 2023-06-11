Frankie Kazarian made an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the podcast, Kaz opened up on leaving AEW despite having two years remaining on his deal.

“When I left last year, I still had two years left on my contract when I left,” Kazarian said. “I made the decision to leave. I still had two years left. I probably could have been there much longer. I re-signed at the end of 2021 and hindsight being what it is, I probably shouldn’t have, but again, AEW, I was there since before day one. I was there when this was a germ of an idea. I was there discussing this company when they didn’t even have initials attached to them in these rooms with Cody and The Bucks and Page and Sky and C.D. So again, I was committed. I was like I want to try to, you know, ride this thing out.”

Kaz also noted that he didn’t like two things that were going on in AEW.

“It just became apparent to me that what I like and what I appreciate about pro wrestling and the way I like it presented was not happening at AEW, and that’s not an indictment of them. It’s just what they perceive as good television wrestling and what I do are different things, and just the business model, everything.” “Again, it was one of those things I feel, and still do to this day, that I feel that I have so much more to offer than what I was being utilized for in AEW. So I bet on myself and I made the decision to walk away and I am very thankful I did. It’s by far the best decision I could have made where I am right now.”

