Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics on his Drive Thru podcast.

During it, Cornette spoke about how no one can be “the guy” in WWE as long as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is around. This is something they’ve tried to do with the World Heavyweight Championship by crowning Seth Rollins as champion.

“No, because it’s not that, again, I mean, they did a great number. RAW is rocking, and so is SmackDown. But it’s just not the guy.” Jim continued, “With Roman Reigns, the guy, nobody else can be the guy. Any kind of world champion, Universal Champion, global champion, whatever descriptor you’re gonna use for it, you gotta be the guy.”

