AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2 will take place from the Scotiabank Arena on June 25th.

Matches confirmed thus far include Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega defending the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship against Will Ospreay.

Earlier this week, there was a report that STARDOM had talks with AEW about having talent on the show with a potential match of a STARDOM talent taking on AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm, although that was one of the hurdles in the talks between STARDOM and AEW.

Another hurdle in the way was STARDOM holding its own pay-per-view event, STARDOM SUNSHINE 2023, on June 25th.

Dave Meltzer noted on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that he’s heard from the STARDOM side that there haven’t been any talks between the two promotions about STARDOM talent being booked at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view event. Also, none of the STARDOM talent have Canadian Visas, a timely process, indicating that STARDOM talent won’t be making the trip.