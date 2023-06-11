Once Vince McMahon folded the XFL after the 2020 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic and filed bankruptcy, The Rock, Dany Garcia, and RedBird Capital bought it in 2021.

This year was its inaugural season, with the Arlington Renegades defeating the DC Defenders in the championship game. They aired the games across ESPN, FX, and other networks.

According to Forbes, they were paid $20 million per season by ESPN. The league projects $100 million in revenue next year after losing an estimated $60 million this year.