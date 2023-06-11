Ted Dibiase recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Everybody’s Got a Pod.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about what he doesn’t like about modern-day WWE and its scripted promos, something that many have criticized.

“They do these scripted interviews nowadays and I can’t stand it! I said, ‘Look, I’m going to look this over, and I’m going to say what the message is here, but it’s not going to be word-for-word what you’ve written.’ It’s gotta be me. The more me it is, the more real it is to the people.”

