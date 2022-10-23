Two dark matches were held tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL before the WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event hit the air.

The women’s division was represented in the pre-show dark matches with Kiana James defeating Valentina Feroz, while Axiom defeated Javier Bernal in the men’s division bout.

You can click here for our full recap from NXT Halloween Havoc. The show opened up with a video package featuring horror icon Chucky, which you can see below:

