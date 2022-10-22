– Below is the WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Kickoff pre-show video, featuring McKenzie Mitchell with Sam Roberts and David LaGreca. Roberts is dressed like WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin.

– Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller at tonight’s Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event will be a Casket Match. Tonight’s pre-show featured a backstage “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” segment with hosts Quincy Elliott and Shotzi, along with Waller and Crews. The wheel landed on the Casket Match stipulation.

On a related note, the match between Alba Fyre and NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will begin at a haunted trail, then end in the ring. Fyre challenged Rose to meet her at the trail to get the bout started, and Rose has accepted, as seen below.

You can click here to join our live NXT Halloween Havoc coverage and Viewing Party.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.