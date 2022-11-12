Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT house show results from tonight’s show at the Dade City Armory in Dade City, Florida:

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter retained over Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson

* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Isaac Odugbesan

* The Creed Brothers defeated Sanga and Veer Mahan via disqualification. Veer and Sanga were disqualified for refusing to let up when ordered by the referee

* Cora Jade came to the ring to cut a promo on Wendy Choo

* Alba Fyre defeated Valentina Feroz. Kelly Kincaid interviewed Fyre in the ring after the match and she said this match fired her up for Tuesday, calling Feroz a true warrior. She bragged about ripping Toxic Attraction apart, and promised to win the NXT Women’s Title from Mandy Rose in Tuesday’s Last Woman Standing match

* Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen and Tate Ledger defeated Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler. Ava Raine was at ringside playing her role well. This was a hard hitting match

* Oro Mensah defeated Javier Bernal. Bernal came out before the match and refused to leave until he got some competition. Mensah finished him off rather quickly. Bernal then cut a post-match promo and refused to leave until Tatum Paxley (who was out with Ivy Nile for the next match) kissed him. He closed his eyes but she made him kiss her hand instead

* Indi Hartwell defeated Tatum Paxley

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker, NXT North American Champion Wes Lee and Odyssey Jones defeated Von Wagner, Carmelo Hayes and Damon Kemp. Trick Williams and Mr. Stone refused to leave when ejected by the referee, so Breakker sent them packing. Breakker finished off Kemp with a brutal Spear to win

