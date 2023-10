Below are the results from Friday’s WWE NXT house show from Davenport, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Tyriek Igwe & Tyson DuPont def. The Bayou Boys

Brinley Reece def. unknown wrestler.

Gable Steveson def. Luca Crusifino

Nathan Frazer def. Oro Mensah

Hank Walker & Tank Ledger def. Lucien Price & Bronco Nima (w/Scrypts)

Tiffany Stratton def. Ivy Nile

Lexis King def.enhancement talent before beating Brooks Jensen

Karmen Petrovic won a Halloween costume battle royal.

NXT Tag Team Title: Chase University (c) def. Tony D’Angelo & Channing Lorenzo and Humberto Carillo & Angel Garza