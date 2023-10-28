Jeff Jarrett gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about what the Carter family’s goal was for TNA:

“I believe Carter’s goal was for them to own a wrestling business that Dixie ran. That’s the number one goal. I hope that didn’t come out harsh. But that’s my belief. And it’s funny that we kind of joked around at the top of this episode in 2002. Conrad, I made the conscious decision to follow in the family’s footsteps and become a third-generation promoter, which meant enriching. Time was going to be coming to an end sooner rather than later. Because if you’re running a company now, look, I’d watched an attitude er, Vince McMahon, the billionaire, owns it. But he did one-offs and specials, but he damn sure wasn’t out making every live event all that. So that was my goal to do what you just said. At 35 years of age, Conrad, I was not independently wealthy. I had to and I’m still not, kind of that money was my goal because it’s what you just said. Need a paycheck. I need to make money. I wanted to get up to a comfortable sum. The Carters were already there, right? That wasn’t their goal. And why should it be? Bob had built an energy company where he couldn’t spend. He couldn’t. Anybody can spend. I hate to use that old saying, but anyway, he had enough money for himself and Janice and Todd and Dixie money wasn’t their number one goal. And that’s when I say goal alignment. I’m an idiot. I’m the dumbass that I didn’t really recognize. Now, wait a minute, Jeff. Your number one goal is to make money. They’ve already got money. That ain’t their number one goal. Period. Conrad. That’s on me.”

