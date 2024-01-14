Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE NXT house show from Fort Pierce, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Trick Williams defeated Luca Crusifino

Izzi Dame (w/ Kiana James) defeated Brinley Reece

Hank Walker & Tank Ledger defeated NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar & Oro Mensah and Damon Kemp & Myles Borne in a triple threat tag team match to become #1 contenders for the NXT Tag Team Titles

Josh Briggs defeated Lexis King via count out

Meta-Four (Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson) (w/ NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar & Oro Mensah) defeated Kelani Jordan & Fallon Henley (w/ Tiffany Stratton), Stratton caused her team to lose

Charlie Dempsey (w/ Myles Borne) defeated Andrze Hughes-Murray via submission

Ridge Holland defeated Joe Coffey

Chase U (Andre Chase, Duke Hudson & Riley Osbourne) defeated OTM (Bronco Nima, Lucien Price & Scrypts)

Blair Davenport defeated Stevie Turner

NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley defeated Elektra Lopez & Lola Vice

NXT North American Title Match – Oba Femi (c) retains over Brooks Jensen