Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday’s show at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Ft. Pierce, Florida:

* Odyssey Jones defeated Xyon Quinn

* Lyra Valkyria defeated Lash Legend

* Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne defeated Dani Palmer and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Kayden Carter

* Donovan Dijak defeated Hank Walker

* Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeated Pretty Deadly with an assist from Santa Claus. After the match, Enofe and Blade helped Santa hand out gifts to the fans

* Andre Chase and Thea Hail defeated Brutus Creed and Ivy Nile

* Cora Jade defeated Nikkita Lyons

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker, NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, and Apollo Crews defeated Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid when Breakker pinned Gacy

