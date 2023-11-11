Below are the results from Friday’s WWE NXT house show from Lakeland, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Kelani Jordon defeated Brinley Reece.

Luca Crusifino defeated Trey Bearhill.

Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs OTM (Lucien Price & Bronco Nima) ends in a no-contest due to a double countout.

Xia Li attacks Karmen Petrovic before her title match against NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria. Valkyria says she will fight Xia Li in the main event.

Axiom, Gable Steveson & Brooks Jensen defeated Damon Kemp, Charlie Dempsey & Myles Borne.

Carmelo Hayes defeated Lexis King.

Roxanne Perez defeated Lash Legend (w/ NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar).

Trick Williams defeated Joe Coffey.

NXT Women’s Title Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) retains over Xia Li.

NXT Tag Team Titles Match: Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) (c) retain over Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo.