Roderick Strong is returning to the ring soon.

The Kingdom member appeared alongside Matt Taven and Mike Bennett on this week’s special live episode of AEW Rampage from the Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA.

During the show, Strong left his wheelchair and took his neck brace off and attacked the Los Suavecitos after The Kingdom defeated them in tag-team action.

Later in the show, while pushing “No-Neck November,” he was confronted by Action Andretti and Darius Martin. After having some back-and-forth interaction with Martin that went south quick, Strong made it clear that Martin will be his first “victim.”

The Strong vs. Martin match is scheduled to take place on this week’s taped episode of AEW Collision.