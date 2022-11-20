Below are results from Saturday’s WWE NXT house show from Lakeland, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen (w/ Fallon Henley) defeated Charlie Dempsey & Myles Borne. After the match, Kianna James confronts Fallon Henley

Oro Mensah defeated Damon Kemp

Apollo Crews defeated Bryson Montana

Toxic Attraction (NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) defeated Indi Hartwell, Sol Ruca & Dani Palmer

Malik Blade, Edris Enofe & The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus) defeated Grayson Waller, Veer, Sanga & a developmental talent in a Survivor Series Match (Malik Blade is the sole survivor)

Odyssey Jones defeated Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

Zoey Stark defeated Ivy Nile, after the match Nikkita Lyons confronts Zoey Stark

NXT Tag Team Titles Match – Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) retain over Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams