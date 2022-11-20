Below are results from Saturday’s WWE NXT house show from Lakeland, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:
Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen (w/ Fallon Henley) defeated Charlie Dempsey & Myles Borne. After the match, Kianna James confronts Fallon Henley
Oro Mensah defeated Damon Kemp
Apollo Crews defeated Bryson Montana
Toxic Attraction (NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) defeated Indi Hartwell, Sol Ruca & Dani Palmer
Malik Blade, Edris Enofe & The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus) defeated Grayson Waller, Veer, Sanga & a developmental talent in a Survivor Series Match (Malik Blade is the sole survivor)
Odyssey Jones defeated Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo
Zoey Stark defeated Ivy Nile, after the match Nikkita Lyons confronts Zoey Stark
NXT Tag Team Titles Match – Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) retain over Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams