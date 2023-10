Below are the results from Friday’s WWE NXT house show from , courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Hank Walker & Tank Ledger defeated Tyson DuPont & Tyriek Igwe

Arianna Grace defeated Breanna Ruggiero

Gable Steveson defeated Javier Bernal

Myles Borne (w/ Damon Kemp) defeated Trey Bearhill

Jacy Jayne (w/ Thea Hail) defeated Karmen Petrovic

Angel Garza & Humberto Carillo defeated Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

Lexis King defeated Brooks Jensen (w/ Fallon Henley)

Dijak defeated Andrezj Hughes-Murray

Thea Hail (w/ Jacy Jayne) defeated Ivy Nile

Axiom, Nathan Frazer & Tyler Bate defeated Gallus (Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey & Wolfgang)