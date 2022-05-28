– WWE NXT Level Up opened from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL, taped earlier this week. Nigel McGuinness and Sudu Shah were on commentary.

– Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward defeated Bryson Montana and Demaris Griffin. Chase U was over with the crowd. Newcomers Griffin and Montana have a lot to learn but they have potential. Hayward and Chase hit the Fratliner to Montana for the pin.

– Amari Miller defeated Arianna Grace. Miller offered her hand for a shake to start the match and Grace shook it, but then kicked Miller in the gut. This was a decent back & forth match with Miller rolling through a sunset flip for the pin.

– Trick Williams defeated Dante Chen. Carmelo Hayes was at ringside for Williams. Williams tries but he is still rough to watch in the ring while Chen is improving each week. Williams won with the Cyclone Kick.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below are clips from this week’s NXT Level Up:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.