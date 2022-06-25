– This week’s WWE NXT Level Up episode was taped earlier this month from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Nigel McGuinness and Sudu Shah were on commentary.

– Quincy Elliott defeated Bryson Montana. Elliott has some good offense for a man his size. Montana continues to show his strong athleticism. Elliott hit a big splash from the corner for the win.

– Kiana James defeated Brooklyn Barlow. James definitely has a future, she’s fun to watch. Barlow is also improving. James won with her Facebuster.

– Ikemen Jiro defeated Ru Feng in the main event. Jiro’s comedy schtick just isn’t hitting for a lot of people in the PC. He won with the Ikemen Slice for the pin.

Below are video clips from this week’s NXT Level Up episode:

