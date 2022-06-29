The July 1 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT 2.0 hit the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Hank Walker. Tony D’Angelo was at ringside with Stacks. Walker is former college football player Joe Sculthorpe making his debut

* Amari Miller defeated Sloane Jacobs

* Duke Hudson defeated Javier Bernal

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.

