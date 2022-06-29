Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade are the new #1 contenders to WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction.

Tonight’s Great American Bash go-home edition of NXT 2.0 opened with Perez and Jade defeating Katana Chance and Kayden Carter in a #1 contender’s match. Perez and Jade will now challenge Toxic Attraction with the titles on the line at the NXT Great American Bash next Tuesday.

The 2022 NXT Great American Bash will air next Tuesday, July 5 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Below is the updated card, along with related shots from tonight’s NXT opener:

NXT Title Match

Cameron Grimes vs. Bron Breakker (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (c)

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.