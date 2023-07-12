The July 14 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defeated Luca Crusifino and Kale Dixon

* Valentina Feroz defeated Lola Vice. Elektra Lopez accompanied Vice to the ring and tried to attack Feroz on the floor but Yulisa Leon, who accompanied Feroz out, made the save and dropped Lopez at ringside

* Axiom defeated Tavion Heights

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.

