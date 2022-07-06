The July 8 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before the NXT Great American Bash hit the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Dante Chen defeated Myles Borne

* Yulisa Leon defeated Arianna Grace

* Malik Blade and Edris Enofe defeated Damaris Griffin and Bryson Montana

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.

