WWE ran a WWE NXT non-televised live event on Saturday night.
The company ran the Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, April 20, 2024 for a WWE NXT live event.
Featured below are complete results from the event.
WWE NXT LIVE RESULTS (4/20/2024): ORLANDO, FL.– Meta-Four (Noam Dar & Oro Mensah) def. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade
– Lola Vice def. Emma Diaz
– Dante Chen def. ????
– Meta-Four (Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend) def. Brinley Reece & Wren Sinclair
– Ridge Holland def. ?????
– Trick Williams def. Shawn Spears
– Je’Von Evans def. Myles Borne
– Joe Gacy def. Uriah Connors
– Ivar & Tank Ledger def. OTM (Scrypts & Lucien Price)
– NXT Women’s Championship: Roxanne Perez (c) def. Thea Hail
