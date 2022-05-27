The matches for tonight’s WWE NXT Level Up episode have finally been confirmed. The episode was taped earlier this week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and full spoilers can be found at this link.

The show will open with newcomers Damaris Griffin and Bryson Montana teaming up to face Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward.

Montana, a U.S. Navy veteran who was signed after the SummerSlam 2021 tryouts, made his debut on last week’s NXT Level Up show, coming up short against Javier Bernal. Griffin, a former college football player who was also signed in the Vegas tryouts last summer, debuted on the April 22 Level Up episode, teaming with Quincy Elliott for a loss to Edris Enofe and Malik Blade.

The NXT women’s division will be represented tonight by Amari Miller vs. Ariana Grace.

Miller has lost the last 7 matches she’s been in, which is every 2022 match she’s worked. This will be a rematch from the April 29 Level Up episode, which saw Grace win her debut for the company. The daughter of Santino Marella has only worked one other match and that was a loss to Nikkita Lyons on the May 10 NXT TV show, which was a first round match in the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament.

Tonight’s NXT Level Up will feature Dante Chen vs. Trick Williams in the main event.

Chen has lost his last 5 matches, all on Level Up, while Williams has won the only 2 Level Up matches he’s worked, but has still lost 3 out of the last 5 matches he’s been in.

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET on Peacock and the WWE Network.

