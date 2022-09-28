The line-up for the WWE NXT North American Title Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc is shaping up.

Tonight’s NXT saw Wes Lee qualify for the Ladder Match by defeating Tony D’Angelo via referee stoppage. You can click here for details on D’Angelo suffering an injury during the bout.

Lee was originally scheduled to challenge Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Title on the NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary show a few weeks back, due to fan voting, but Hayes and Trick Williams attacked him in an injury angle. SmackDown Superstar Solo Sikoa then made a surprise appearance and defeated Hayes for the title. However, WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels vacated the title because Sikoa wasn’t the sanctioned opponent. Michaels then announced the Ladder Match for the vacant title, and Hayes automatically landed the first spot. The storyline was that officials offered Lee a spot in the match, but he wanted to earn it, so he was booked against D’Angelo on this week’s show. Oro Mensah debuted last week with a win over Grayson Waller to qualify.

The final two spots for the Ladder Match will be determined on next Tuesday’s episode.

Von Wagner will face Andre Chase in a qualifier next week. The fifth spot will be determined with Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer in the final bout of their Best Of 3 Series, which is tied 1-1.

NXT Halloween Havoc is scheduled for Saturday, October 22 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. It will air live on Peacock and the WWE Network. Below is the current announced card:

Triple Threat for the Unified NXT Title

Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title

Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner or Andre Chase vs. Axiom or Nathan Frazer

