The NXT 2.0 brand will continue this week as we get closer to the reboot back to the black & gold brand. Tonight’s show will be headlined by Tyler Bate vs. JD McDonagh in a #1 contender’s match with Unified NXT Champion Bron Breakker on commentary. NXT will also feature the debut of Oro Mensah, Von Wagner vs. Sanga, and more.

Below is the full non-spoiler match listing for tonight’s NXT episode:

* Nathan Frazer vs. Axiom in part 2 of their Best Of 3 Series

* Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley

* The Dyad vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

* Cora Jade vs. Wendy Choo

* Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams vs. Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward

* Von Wagner vs. Sanga

* Oro Mensah debuts vs. Grayson Waller

* JD McDonagh vs. Tyler Bate in a #1 Contender’s match with Unified NXT Champion Bron Breakker on commentary

* Plus appearances by Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, Joe Gacy, Lash Legend, Apollo Crews, The Creed Brothers, and others

