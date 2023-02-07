The post-Vengeance Day edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network will air live tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Tonight’s show will feature fallout from Vengeance Day, with likely appearances by new NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus, plus new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Fallon Henley and Kiana James.

WWE is also teasing what’s next for NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez following her Vengeance Day win over Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Toxic Attraction will be on tonight’s show with Bayley for a special edition of her “Ding Dong, Hello!” segment.

It’s also believed that Carmelo Hayes and NXT Champion Bron Breakker will kick off their feud for Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 39 Weekend.

The only match announced for tonight’s NXT is Lyra Valkyria vs. Valentina Feroz. Valkyria accused Cora Jade of bailing on their match booked for last week’s show, and then issued a challenge for this week. Feroz accepted the challenge during a segment that aired during Vengeance Day.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for the episode:

