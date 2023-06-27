Week 2 of the WWE NXT Gold Rush will air live tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

NXT Gold Rush Week 2 will be headlined by NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes defending against free agent Baron Corbin. The NXT Women’s Title, the NXT Tag Team Titles and the NXT Heritage Cup will also be on the line tonight.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes defends against Baron Corbin

* NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton defends against Thea Hail

* NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus defend against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

* NXT Heritage Cup Champion Nathan Frazer defends against Dragon Lee

* Kiana James vs. Gigi Dolin

