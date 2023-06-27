Nick Dinsmore aka Eugene, recently did an interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

Eric Bischoff’s reaction to working with him:

“At the time, he was 100% willing to work and he was great to work with. I think it was almost a slam (rib) on Bischoff at the beginning. We’ll put the special kid with Bischoff as his nephew. It was like a little WWE dig, but it ended up working out because Bischoff had more heat than almost anybody on the program.”

Working with Triple H in WWE: