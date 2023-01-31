Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature the go-home build for Saturday’s Vengeance Day Premium Live Event.

NXT will feature The New Day Invitational to determine the final team that will go at it with Pretty Deadly, Gallus, and NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day at Vengeance Day. The three teams competing in the Invitational are The Dyad, Andre Chase and Duke Hudson, and Edris Enofe and Malik Blade.

Tonight’s NXT will also feature the highly-anticipated bout between The Creed Brothers and Indus Sher. NXT UK Superstar Stevie Turner will make her in-ring debut for the main brand tonight. Turner interrupted McKenzie Mitchell last week and indicated that she will be a heel.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s NXT:

* Cora Jade vs. Lyra Valkyria

* The Creed Brothers vs. Indus Sher

* Stevie Turner makes in-ring debut

* The New Day Tag Team Invitational with The Dyad vs. Andre Chase and Duke Hudson vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade with the winners joining Pretty Deadly, Gallus, and NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day at Vengeance Day

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for the show:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.