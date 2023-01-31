Tasha Steelz has reportedly requested time off from Impact Wrestling.

Last week’s Impact Wrestling featured a backstage segment where Gia Miller interviewed Steelz and Savannah Evans about their loss the previous week, where they teamed with Bully Ray for a loss to Frankie Kazarian, Jordynne Grace and Impact Knockouts World Champion Mickie James. Miller brought up how their repeated losses are impacting the Steelz – Evans tag team, and how there’s tension between the two. Evans agreed there is some tension between the two, and that led to Steelz declaring that “this isn’t working,” then she walked out.

In an update, a new report from PWInsider notes that Steelz has requested time off, which is why they did the aforementioned backstage angle on last week’s Impact.

Steelz did not work the recent Impact TV tapings in Kissimmee, so she will be off TV for at least the next month or so. There is currently no word on a timetable for her return to the company, and no word on why she asked for the time off.

It’s interesting to note that the recent tapings in Kissimmee featured Evans vs. Gisele Shaw in singles action, in a match that will air this Thursday night. After the match, Shaw delivered a promo and said she has taken the Impact spotlight, and she doesn’t care if Steelz, The Influence and Chelsea Green are gone. As we know, Green recently left to return to WWE, and The Influence’s Emma and Madison Rayne also left for WWE and AEW.

Steelz has not commented on her time off but after last Thursday’s segment with Evans, she tweeted a clip of Whoopi Goldberg on The View, saying she’s going to get out but if things settle down and she feels more comfortable, maybe she will be back. Steelz captioned the post with, “The End… [peace sign emoji] #ToTheNeXTChapter”

Steelz signed a new multi-year contract back in late November, as she discussed in at this link. Her previous contract wasn’t set to expire until April of this year, but the company re-signed her more than four months before the deal was up because they didn’t want her to hit the free agency period. It was noted that Impact officials made it a priority to re-up several of their wrestlers that had their first national TV exposure with the company.

You can see the aforementioned tweets below:

