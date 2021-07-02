WWE NXT referee Aja Smith is backstage for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, according to Fightful Select.

There’s no word yet on why Smith is there, but it could be related to WWE trying out NXT and Performance Center talent at recent TV tapings.

As noted before, several NXT Superstars are also at SmackDown for dark matches. You can click here to read about their planned bouts. It remains to be seen if Smith is there to call those matches, but we will keep you updated.

Smith signed with WWE back in February 2020, and became the first full-time African American female in company history. She got engaged to NXT’s Leon Ruff in November 2020.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.