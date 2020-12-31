Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opened on the USA Network with a graphic in memory of Brodie Lee (Jon Huber, fka Luke Harper), who passed away at the age of 41 last Saturday due to a non-COVID-19 lung issue.

WWE opened this week’s RAW with the same graphic.

WWE tweeted the graphic tonight and wrote, “You are missed, Jon. [heart emoji]”

You can see the tweet and graphic below:

