– We go right to the ring and NXT Champion Finn Balor is wrapping up his entrance. He says it’s St. Patrick’s Day 2021 and he’s still the champion. He names some of his recent victims and says there’s only one left – Karrion Kross. Balor has been waiting for this one and at NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” his time is up. The match has been confirmed for Takeover. The music interrupts and out comes Kross with Scarlett.

Kross and Scarlett march right to the ring. Kross says this entire situation was never going to happen until they settled their separate affairs, and now it’s them two, one-on-one, no one else involved. Otherwise this confrontation is meaningless because here in NXT, the fans need to know who the real champion is around here. Kross says he and Balor need to know it, the entire world needs to know it. Balor says everyone wants to be champion until the real champ shows up. He says Kross looks and talks like a champion but the problem is, Balor is the real champion and Kross doesn’t have what it takes to beat him in the main event. Kross promises Balor will know exactly what it feels like when he squeezes the oxygen out of his skull and chokes him out. Balor steps closer and says Kross will know what it feels like to choke in the main event of Takeover.

They stare each other down in the middle of the ring now. Scarlett says she’s already seen this, in the Tarot cards. This right here… two champions, both draped in gold, the world in awe, it all happens for a reason, she says while looking at both of them.

NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch interrupt from the stage, walking down the ramp now. They go on about how Balor should be facing the best technical wrestler ever, Pete Dunne. Fans boo. They know Dunne can beat Balor, and they know he can beat Kross too. They say sooner or later, Dunne will become NXT Champion. Scarlett says there are moments in time, like this, that lead us to an inevitable future, moments like this where Lorcan and Burch put their titles on the line against Kross and Balor. Fans cheer this idea. Scarlett exits the ring now, approaching Lorcan and Burch. She rubs them over and gets closer, enticing them and teasing them to hype them up with confidence. She says they wouldn’t stand the word coward being associated with them. Burch says she’s right, they’re the champs and tonight they will defend against Kross and Balor. Kross looks on while Balor smiles. Burch and Lorcan back up the ramp to the back as a “NXT!” chant breaks out. Scarlett says this is like she said, every moment happens for a reason and you can’t change fate. Kross joins her at ringside as Balor looks on. Kross’ music starts back up as he heads to the back with Scarlett.

Dexter Lumis vs. Austin Theory

We go right back to the ring and out first comes Dexter Lumis as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. We see Austin Theory backstage now, talking to NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae, who are at home. Indi Hartwell appears to be with them. Gargano sent Theory some ring gear for tonight and says it’s time for him to face his fears alone. They talk Theory up and he says he’s got this. We go back to the ring and out comes Theory as Lumis looks on. Fans boo. Theory is wearing ring gear similar to Gargano’s recent X-Men-inspired attire.

The bell rings and they go at it to start. Theory tosses Lumis out to the floor in front of the announcers, slamming his face into the table several times. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial break as Lumis fights back and sends Theory into the ring.

Theory fought back during the break and turned it around, hitting a big suplex in the middle of the ring. We come back and Theory hits a big fall-away slam for a close 2 count. Lumis kicks out and goes right into his Silence submission but Theory kicks away. Theory scoops Lumis and slams him in the middle of the ring. Theory kneels down and talks some trash, then drops a big elbow for a 2 count.

The announcers confirm Kross and Balor vs. Lorcan and Burch for the NXT Tag Team Titles tonight. Lumis counters a move and they tangle. Lumis catches Theory with a big Spinebuster in mid-air. Fans chant for Lumis as he makes a comeback. Lumis with a big uppercut and corner clothesline, then a bulldog. Lumis ducks a shot and slams Theory again. Lumis kips up and drops another big elbow for a 2 count. Theory counters a suplex and rolls Lumis for 2. Lumis with a big uppercut in mid-air. Lumis with a slingshot suplex using the top rope. Lumis goes to the top but has to roll through as Theory moves.

Lumis crawls to Theory but Theory isn’t afraid as he rocks Lumis. Theory with a Ushigoroshi for another close 2 count. Fans chant “Lumis!” now. Theory looks to capitalize but Lumis powers out. They trade strikes. Lumis with a big clothesline in the middle of the ring. Fans rally for Lumis again. He offers his hand to help Theory up but Theory isn’t sure of it, bringing up how Lumis said bad things about him. He lets Lumis help him to his feet anyway.

Theory stares at Lumis and then hugs him. Theory knew Lumis never said those things. Lumis turns and goes for Silence but Theory fights him off. Theory says Gargano was right, Lumis is not The Way. Lumis counters the ATL and drops Theory with the sideslam. Lumis applies the Silence submission now and Theory fades out for the win.

Winner: Dexter Lumis

– After the match, Lumis sits up and stares out as the music hits.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage waiting for NXT General Manager William Regal for words on tonight’s big tag team main event. Tommaso Ciampa approaches and says Timothy Thatcher isn’t here yet because he figures Imperium didn’t like his answer last week. Ciampa asks Mitchell to go find Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner, ask them if they’ve seen Alexander Wolfe lately. He bets they will say no. He wants her to then tell them that later tonight when the bell rings, only one will be left standing and they will know they messed up. Ciampa walks off.

– We see Adam Cole walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Adam Cole is in the ring. He says Kyle O’Reilly made the biggest mistake of his life by costing him the NXT Title last week. He says before last week he wasn’t really mad at Kyle and didn’t really need him. Cole goes on about how O’Reilly is jealous of him because he will never be as successful as Cole. He congratulates O’Reilly on signing his own death warrant. Fans continue to boo. Cole doesn’t give a damn if O’Reilly is medically cleared or not because he’s not leaving until he comes out so they can finish this once and for all.

NXT General Manager William Regal comes out and says because of last week’s altercation, O’Reilly further damaged his neck and will be out for even longer. Regal promises Kyle isn’t here tonight because he’s been banned from the building. O’Reilly interrupts on the big screen. He will be back soon. He finds it funny how upset Cole is over losing the title match last week. Kyle is a patient guy but when it comes to Cole, he can’t wait. He will not rest until he ends Cole like Cole tried to end his career. Kyle goes on about how they were friends for 11 years. Kyle knows where Cole lives, hangs out and buys his video games, but he’s not sure what he will have to do, but he’s willing to do it. That sounds like a threat because it is. Kyle disappears on the big screen. Cole tells Regal to listen him. He’s upset about Kyle’s threat. Cole says O’Reilly won’t hurt him if he finds him first. Cole storms off to the back as fans boo.

– We get a video package on showing what happened with the new NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles last week. Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart are with McKenzie in the back now. They talk about how big the win was for them until The Robert Stone Brand interrupts – Stone, Jessi Kamea and Aliyah. They talk some trash and issue a challenge for next week. The champs accept the challenge and knock Stone for how his suit looks.

– A red Mustang pulls up in the back parking lot and out hops NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin from NXT UK. We go to commercial.

Legado del Fantasma vs. Breezango

Back from the break and out comes Legado del Fantasma – Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza with NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar. Fans boo them as they head to the ring. Out next comes Breezango’s Tyler Breeze and Fandango.

Fandango starts off with Mendoza and works him over, chopping away. Mendoza fights back but gets dropped on his face. Wilde runs in but gets dropped by Fandango. Fandango drops Mendoza over the top rope and in comes Breeze for a double team attack for a 2 count. Breeze woks on Mendoza now. Mendoza nails a big kick to the face and in comes Wilde off a tag. Wilde takes control of Breeze and hits a low crossbody for a 2 count.

Wilde runs into boots in the corner and goes down. Breeze pulls Wilde to the ring post but he scrambles away. Breeze takes Wilde to the corner and tags in Fandango for a dropkick. Wilde kicks out at 2. Wilde with a jawbreaker to get an opening. Wilde works Fandango over and talks some trash now. Wilde mocks Fandango and grounds him to boos now. Wilde takes it to the corner and in comes Mendoza. Mendoza goes to work on Fandango as Escobar watches. Fandango whips Mendoza hard and goes to the top but Mendoza cuts him off. Fandango sends Mendoza to the mat. Wilde distracts from the apron, allowing Mendoza to kick him from the top to the floor at ringside. Mendoza tags Wilde back in as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Fandango is going at it with Mendoza. Wilde and Breeze tag in at the same time. Breeze unloads and also knocks Mendoza to the floor. Breeze dropkicks Wilde and decks him in the corner. Breeze with more offense and another dropkick as Escobar looks on. Breeze clotheslines Mendoza to the floor now as he approaches. Breeze turns around and drops Wilde for a single-leg Crab.

Wilde finally gets closer to the bottom rope to break the hold but Breeze pulls him back to the middle of the ring. The hold is countered but Breeze ends Wilde over the top rope to the floor. Fandango leaps off the apron to nail Mendoza at ringside but he lands bad. Mendoza immediately stops Breezango from pinning Wilde in the ring. Fans rally as Breeze grabs Wilde for the Unprettier but it’s blocked. Breeze doesn’t see the tag as Mendoza comes in and they double team him. Mendoza covers for the pin to win right as Fandango made it back into the ring.

Winners: Legado del Fantasma

– After the match, the music hits as Wilde and Mendoza celebrate. Escobar takes a headset from the announcers and says NXT belongs to Legado del Fantasma. He goes on wondering where Jordan Devlin is, saying he is the true NXT Cruiserweight Champion. The music hits and out comes Devlin with his NXT Cruiserweight Title belt. He raises it in the air for a pop.

Devlin enters the ring and stares Legado del Fantasma down. Escobar is standing on the announce table now while Wilde and Mendoza stand guard. Devlin says Escobar has been running around for a year saying he’s this and that, but he wants him to look into the ring at what a real champion looks like. Devlin says he didn’t need to sneak attack,he told the whole world he was coming to call Escobar out, and he didn’t need two stooges. Wilde and Mendoza approach the ring apron but Escobar tells them to stop because he’s got this. Escobar heads into the ring now. Devlin warns him that The Ace is back in town, and he can put his little replica title in the trash because the guy he was filling in for is back. Escobar says he has re-defined what it means to be a cruiserweight. Fans boo. Escobar says Devlin is history. He doesn’t like the idea of filling in for Devlin. He goes on about making history time and time again.

Escobar says Devlin still has that title because everyone forgot about it. He tells Devlin to wrap up his business in the UK and come back to face him, on the one stage big enough for The Emperor of Lucha Libre – the “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event. Escobar says they will settle this once and for all. They face off and Devlin stuns Escobar with a big headbutt. Devlin then drops Escobar on his head and retreats to the stage as Wilde and Mendoza rush in to help Escobar, who is bleeding from the mouth. Devlin raises the title on the stage and heads to the back as Escobar seethes in the ring.

– McKenzie stops Adam Cole backstage and asks him about Kyle O’Reilly’s earlier comments. An angry Cole says he’s going to end O’Reilly and that is not undisputed, that is a promise. Cole storms off.

– Still to come, Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai. Back to commercial.

