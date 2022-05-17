– Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens up on the USA Network with a look back at how the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament kicked off last week. The tournament continues this week with the final first round bouts. We also see highlights from last week’s Natalya vs. Cora Jade main event. We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us to NXT. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes vs. Solo Sikoa and NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener and out comes Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. Hayes takes the mic and says Solo Sikoa needs to shut his mouth when he talks about he’s got next. Trick talks about how Hayes will take back the NXT North American Title from Cameron Grimes at In Your House in two weeks. They talk some more trash and the music starts back up as they head to the ring. Out next comes Sikoa as fans chant for him. Out next comes Grimes to a pop. He hits the ring and raises the NXT North American Title in the air, taunting Trick and Hayes.

Fans continue chanting for Solo as we get the bell. Trick and Hayes try to charge with sneak attacks but Grimes and Solo kick them away. Hayes is sent out as Grimes and Solo double team Trick. Solo goes to work on Trick now, dropping him with a headbutt and stomping away. Solo with a kick to the face to keep Trick down.

Solo scoops Trick and slams him in the middle of the ring, then kicks him in the head again. Solo knocks Trick into the corner as fans continue chanting for the Uso brother. Grimes tags back in and they unload on Trick in the corner with more double teaming. Grimes drops Trick and nails a sliding kick for a quick 2 count. Grimes grounds Trick with a submission now. Trick ends up making the tag and in comes Hayes for a big double team springboard to take Grimes down. Hayes works Grimes over but misses a clothesline. Trick and Solo tag in and go at it again. Solo with a big running splash into the corner.

Solo with a Rikishi splash in the corner now as fans continue cheering him on. Solo goes to the top but Hayes provides the distraction, allowing Trick to drop Solo with a big running neckbreaker. Trick stands tall and stomps on Solo as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Hayes and Trick have been dominating Grimes and Solo. Hayes has Solo grounded with a headlock now. Solo fights both opponents out of the corner and sends them to the floor. Hayes turns it back around and drops an elbow to Solo’s back. Grimes finally gets the hot tag and now he runs wild on Trick. Grimes takes down Hayes and Trick with a hurricanrana now. Grimes keeps the offense going and hits a big top rope crossbody for Hayes. Fans cheer Grimes on as he stands tall and signals for the moon.

Solo tags himself in and Grimes isn’t happy. Solo goes for the fall-away slam on Hayes but Trick makes the save with a kick. Solo gets dropped. Grimes drops Trick with a kick. Hayes with a springboard crossbody to take Grimes down. Solo grabs Hayes and drives him into the mat with a Rock Bottom. Solo goes to the top as Grimes nails a Cave-In stomp to Trick and stops him from making the save. Solo then flies off the top and hits the Uso splash on Hayes for the pin to win.

Winners: Solo Sikoa and Cameron Grimes

– After the match, fans chant for Solo as he stands tall with Grimes. We go to replays. The referee goes to give Grimes the title belt but Solo grabs it instead. Solo looks at the title, then hands it to Grimes. Grimes raises the title in the air while facing off with Solo. Fans chant “you got next!” to Solo.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly, asking about their In Your House Title defense against The Creed Brothers. They joke about being scared and worried but then they bust out laughing. They aren’t worried about The Creeds or any kind of training partner The Diamond Mine brings in because Pretty Deadly is one of a kind. They will wait and see how The Creeds are after The Viking Raiders destroy them tonight.

NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament First Round Match: Lash Legend vs. Tatum Paxley

We go back to the ring for the next first round match in the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament. Lash Legend makes her way out and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a vignette for 18 year old Thea Hail, formerly known as Nikita Knight before signing with WWE. Hail says she is proud to announce she has been signed by WWE. We see footage from her WWE tryout and she says it was the hardest thing she’s ever done. She doesn’t care she was the youngest there, all she wanted to do is prove she wants this. Hail says there is one thing she needs to do first – graduate high school, and that comes next week. Hail says she’s so lucky because WWE is allowing her to train while she attends college. Hail says watch out WWE, here she comes. Hail has already lost all four NXT Level Up matches, to Ivy Nile, Fallon Henley, Sloane Jacobs, and Elektra Lopez. We go back to the ring and out comes Tatum Paxley as Legend looks on. We get a pre-recorded sidebar promo as Paxley says Legend might have a size advantage but no one in this tournament is stronger than her. Paxley says she will power through to the next round.

The bell rings and Legend levels Paxley with a big boot for a quick pin attempt. Lash catches Paxley on her shoulder but Paxley counters and takes Legend down with a head scissors. Fans do dueling chants now as Lash gets up and Paxley kips-up for a stalemate. Paxley attacks and nails a basement dropkick for a 2 count.

Paxley powers up with Lash on her shoulders but Lash counters. They go at it and Lash sends Paxley face-first into the turnbuckles. Lash wraps Paxley’s leg around the ring post. They go at it on their feet again and Paxley limps but rocks Lash. Lash takes control and focuses on Paxley’s hurt leg. Legend and the referee have words now. Legend bends Paxley’s hurt leg over the bottom rope as the referee warns her. Legend with another close 2 count.

Legend with a Stretch Muffler submission in the middle of the ring now. Paxley powers out and tries to get Legend on her shoulders but like before Legend blocks it. Paxley hits a suplex but she quickly grabs her hurt knee. Paxley drops Legend for another 2 count. Paxley tries to lift Legend on her shoulders a third time and still can’t. Legend comes right back with a pump kick for the pin to win and advance.

Winner: Lash Legend

– After the match, Legend stands tall as the music hits. We see the updated Breakout brackets and now Legend will face the winner of Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James. Legend celebrates to end the segment.

– We go backstage to Tony D’Angelo, Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. They talk family business and then Tony D talks about how things with Legado del Fantasma didn’t have to get this far but he will finish it tonight. Troy and Channing ask about their involvement but Tony D says he will take care of Santos Escobar alone tonight. Troy and Channing seem like they’re not so sure about this but Tony says he’s The Don of NXT, so trust him.

– We get a look at WWE’s continued partnership with the Special Olympics. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a promo for WWE Clash at The Castle in Cardiff, Wales on September 3. Vic and Wade then announce that the NXT 2.0 brand will resume touring on Friday, June 10 in Florida. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

– McKenzie is backstage with Duke Hudson now. She says NXT fans want to know what’s next for him. Duke doesn’t care what the fans want or need, that’s what got him into the mess he was in before. He had to take a few weeks off and clear his mind, but now he came back and is realizing how no one can measure up to him… NXT Champion Bron Breakker goes barreling through the interview area, telling someone to start his music up. Hudson seethes and storms off.

– We go back to the ring and out comes NXT Champion Bron Breakker to a big pop. Breakker takes the mic and says we last saw him when Joe Gacy was dumping him in a field, and now Gacy wants him to join he and the two men he has working for him, doing whatever he wants. Breakker tells Gacy to kiss his ass and says he should’ve finished the job out in that field because now Breakker isn’t coming to beat Gacy, he’s coming to put him unconscious.

The music interrupts and Gacy is up on the balcony above the NXT crowd, with his two disciples. Breakker tells Gacy to shut up and says he doesn’t trust Gacy, and he’s ready for whatever Gacy has planned for tonight. Breakker calls Gacy to the ring but Gacy goes on about how predictable Bron is, and how he has a problem with his temper. Gacy says their journey together is not over as Bron rejected the opportunity of a lifetime to join Gacy, but Gacy isn’t the kind of guy to hold a grudge.

Gacy says he will give Bron and what all the people want – Gacy vs. Bron, one-on-one. Fans chant “shut the F up!” now. Bron says that sounds good, one-on-one, it’s on. Gacy says we need to up the stakes as he roughed up Bron’s father, insulted his family, left him out int he wilderness and so on. Gacy says by all means, Bron should kick his ass all over the arena and inflict pain like he’s never felt before. Gacy says Bron can go crazy, he can lose control, but if he loses control he loses his most prized possession because at NXT In Your House, if Bron gets disqualified, he will lose the NXT Title. Gacy says the question is – how bad does Bron want it? That’s up to him. Bron tells Gacy it’s on. Bron yells out as his music starts back up. The champ then poses in the corner, pointing up at Gacy and his henchmen as they look on from the balcony.

– We get a pre-recorded video from Indi Hartwell. She went from the top to the bottom in the blink of an eye, but she’s tired of feeling sorry for herself and now for the first time she’s on her own and it’s sink or swim. Indi says she will not let herself down. Indi is calling her shot now – NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. She says Rose kicked her while she was down, so how about doing the same when they’re facing off? She goes on and says Rose thinks she’s the measuring stick of NXT, so Indi wants to see how she does when that stick is shoved up her ass.

The Viking Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers

We go back to the ring and out come The Viking Raiders – Erik and Ivar. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and McKenzie is with Wes Lee backstage. She says unfortunately tonight’s match with Xyon Quinn has been nixed. Lee says this is because Quinn is not medically cleared again, so this is another match he’s ducking. Lee says one week Quinn’s shoulder hurts, the other week he doesn’t have the right hair gel. Lee goes on and says when Quinn is ready, he knows where to find him. Lee goes to walk off but Nathan Frazer approaches. He heard about what happened to Quinn, and he knows Lee wants to be in the ring tonight, and so does he… Lee appreciates it but says it might not be the right time because he has a lot of pent-up aggression due to Quinn. Frazer says in that case he looks forward to the challenge. Frazer walks off. We go back to the ring and out comes The Creed Brothers – Brutus Creed and Julius Creed. Damon Kemp and Roderick Strong accompany them to the ring.

The bell rings and Julius unloads on Ivar, rocking him and tagging in Brutus. They double team Ivar and send him to the floor. Ivar stands next to Erik at ringside now. Ivar tags in Erik. Erik and Julius lock up now as fans do dueling chants. Ivar tags back in and they beat Julius down off the double team. Erik slams Julius again for a 2 count, then grounds him.

Julius fights up and out but Erik rams him into the corner. Ivar tags in and rocks Julius. Ivar with more stiff punches to Julius in the corner. Julius gets double teamed again and Erik covers for a 2 count after a clothesline by Ivar. Julius breaks free from a hold and in comes Brutus. Brutus unloads on Erik and knocks Ivar off the apron. Brutus mounts Erik with big forearms. Brutus stalks Erik now and drops him with a big German suplex.

Ivar rushes in but Brutus ducks, then lifts Ivar and puts him on the top turnbuckle. Julius follows up with a dropkick to send Ivar to the floor. Ivar and Erik are both stunned at ringside now. Brutus goes to the top and flies to the floor with a big Brutus Bomb, or a cannonball, and takes The Vikings back down. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Julius has control of Erik. Brutus tags back in and drops Erik for a close 2 count. Julius tags back in and they work Erik over in the corner. Erik fights out of the corner and knocks the brothers out of the ring. Erik falls and crawls to Ivar as the referee checks on him. Ivar tags in and runs over Julius as he charges. Ivar with a big clothesline to Julius, then a forearm to knock Brutus off the apron. Ivar unloads with back elbows to Julius in the corner, then a Bronco Buster for a close 2 count. Brutus and Erik go at it in the ring now. Julius assists Brutus with a big double slam for a 2 count.

Strong and Kemp look worried at ringside now as Erik sends Brutus to the floor, then ducks Julius and tags in Ivar. Ivar levels Julius. Ivar goes to the top after tagging Erik back in. Erik hands Julius to Ivar for a big top rope powerbomb but Brutus rushes in to make the save just in time. Erik with a German suplex to Julius. Julius blocks a double team and drops Erik on his head. Julius leaps to the top where Ivar is but Ivar shoves him to the mat. Ivar flies for a big diving headbutt but Julius moves just in time. Julius rolls Ivar into a pin but Erik breaks the pin up just in time as fans go wild for both teams. The crowd chants “NXT!” now.

The two teams face off in the middle of the ring now. They start brawling. Ivar and Julius go down. Erik levels Brutus and sends him out. Kemp distracts the referee from the apron. Strong rushes in to attack Ivar but Julius picks him out of the air, sends him to the floor and says they don’t need Strong or his help. Ivar takes advantage of the distraction and drops Julius with a big kick. Ivar tags in Erik and they hit the big double team powerbomb in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winners: The Viking Raiders

– After the match, The Vikings stand tall and head to the back as the music hits. We go to replays. Brutus, Julius, Strong and Kemp all have words in the middle of the ring to end the segment, but it looked like Kemp may have tried to play peacemaker between Strong and The Creeds.

– Legado del Fantasma is backstage now. Santos Escobar addresses Tony D’Angelo and says he has always wanted to be like Santos, ever since their paths crossed, but there will only be one Escobar. Santos taunts Tony D and says he is inside his head. Santos trusts things will be one-on-one tonight. This doesn’t sit well with Cruz Del Toro, who wants payback for being thrown in the trunk. Joaquin Wilde also wants to fight and says this is beyond personal, plus Tony D will have his help out there. Santos asks Elektra Lopez about what they always say. She says to never let emotions get in the way of business. Santos says all three know how they can help and they know exactly what they need to do. They nod in agreement. Santos says let’s go to work.

– Grayson Waller is backstage warming up when Tiffany Stratton walks in. Waller says it’s a travesty Tiffany isn’t in the Breakout Tournament, and she agrees. She asks Waller to take care of this Andre Chase situation because it’s so annoying. Waller says he’s headed out to take care of Chase right now, telling her to make sure she’s watching. We go back to commercial.

– Back from a break and the camera man stops NXT Champion Bron Breakker outside. Bron is asked if he’s playing into Joe Gacy’s hands by accepting the In Your House match. Bron says Gacy talks about acceptance and inclusion but his actions say different, and as long as Bron is champion, Gacy won’t do anything. Duke Hudson interrupts and asks how it feels to be interrupted. Duke says if Bron disrespects him again, he won’t make it to In Your House. They have a few more words and Bron suggests they settle this in the ring. Duke says that sounds good, but it sounds better for next week. Duke walks off.

Grayson Waller vs. Andre Chase

We go back to the ring and Grayson Waller is warming up. Out next comes Andre Chase with Bodhi Hayward as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. The Chase U student group is in the crowd and Sarray is with them as tonight’s honorary flag bearer.

The bell rings and Waller bounces around, then drops Chase and works him over. Waller takes it to the corner with knee strikes and some trash talking. Waller misses a right hand and a hip attack, and Chase then drops him with a neckbreaker for a pop. Waller fights Chase off, then drops him with a stiff kick to the chest. Waller mounts Chase with rights and lefts as fans boo.

Chase blocks two suplex attempts. Waller with strikes to the ribs, then he hits the suplex for a 2 count. Waller takes his time and talks some trash but Chase fights from the mat. Chase mounts some offense for a 2 count out of the corner but Waller comes right back with an axe kick for a close 2 count. The student group continues taunting Waller but he stays on Chase, keeping him down with knee drops. More back and forth now. Chase catapults Waller into the top turnbuckle. Chase mounts offense for a pop now, then plays to his students in the crowd.

Chase stomps on Waller as the crowd chants C-H-A-S-E-U with him. Waller rocks Chase with a right hand but Chase launches Waller over the top rope onto Bodhi. Chase rolls Waller back in but stops to check on Bodhi. Chase rolls back into the ring but Waller runs and leaps through the ropes, rolling into the big Cutter for the pin to win.

Winner: Grayson Waller

– After the match, Waller stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Sarray and the other students boo as Waller dances around to end the segment.

– NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne are backstage watching last week’s post-show video of Katana Chance and Kayden Carter talking about how they want to win the titles. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose walks in and asks if they saw what Indi Hartwell was saying about her. They go on about dominating for the past 8 months, but now there’s not enough respect on the Toxic Attraction name. They are going to fix this and it starts with Hartwell.

NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament First Round Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James

We go back to the ring for the final first round match in the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament as Roxanne Perez makes her way out. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and The Diamond Mine is arguing. Roderick Strong says he got The Creed Brothers a title shot and they won’t be able to beat Pretty Deadly if they don’t follow his lead. The Creeds storm off. Strong tells Damon Kemp to go and bring the brothers back to train. Pretty Deadly walks in and says it doesn’t matter how much tape The Creeds watch, they can’t beat Pretty Deadly because they’re not good enough. They have a few more words and the champs poke at Strong for being a singles wrestler now. Strong suggests he and Kemp face Pretty Deadly next week. They accept and walk off as Strong watches. We go back to the ring and out comes Kiana James as Perez looks on. We get a pre-recorded sidebar promo from James. She says she is by far the most strategic in this tournament, and the odds of Perez winning this tournament are astronomical. James says fans will soon see she finds success in all of her endeavors. The bell rings and they lock up, trading holds. James slams Perez face-first into the mat.

They get back up and have words, then lock up again as fans chant for Perez. More back and forth now. Perez nails a dropkick for a 2 count. James sends Perez into the corner and beats her down after blocking boots. James covers for a 1 count. James stomps on Perez’s back, then grounds her with a knee to the back submission. Fans try to rally for Perez. James ends up locking in a Boston Crab.

Perez crawls for the bottom rope but James drags her back. Perez finally gets out and rolls James for another r2 count. James catches Perez on her back and turns that into a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker for another 2 count. They tangle some more and Perez finally gets an opening as fans continue chanting her name. They trade strikes in the middle of the ring now. Perez drops James with strikes and then hits a Thesz Press with more offense.

Perez with a side-Russian leg sweep and a float-over for a 2 count. James blocks a suplex and Perez is having trouble with her back. James with a side-walk slam for another 2 count. James charges into the corner but Perez jumps and catches her with the Code Red for the pin to win and advance.

Winner: Roxanne Perez

– After the match, Perez stands tall to celebrate as her music hits. We get a look at the Breakout bracket and she will face Lash Legend in the semi-finals.

– Malik Blade and Edris Enofe are backstage dressed up and impersonating Santos Escobar and Tony D’Angelo. Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo walk up and they have words for Blade and Enofe. Tony D’s henchmen tell Blade and Enofe to try the real thing out when they’re done playing make-believe. The match is made for net week.

– Nathan Frazer is walking backstage. He shares a quick glance with Sofia Cromwell, then keeps walking to the ring. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and McKenzie is backstage with Roxanne Perez. Cora Jade shows up to congratulate her. McKenzie asks about last week’s match with Natalya but Jade says tonight is all about Perez, but she seems to interrupt again. Perez says they have been friends for a while and Jade suggested she come to NXT. Elektra Lopez walks up and says no, tonight is all about Legado del Fantasma, and next week it will be about her when she takes care of Alba Fyre. They ask what her problem is and she says it’s definitely not either of them. Lopez insults Perez, calling her an overachiever who will lose to Lash Legend, and says Jade is happy with her loss to Natalya.

Wes Lee vs. Nathan Frazer

We go back to the ring and out comes Wes Lee first. Nathan Frazer is out next.

The bell rings and they quickly go at it as fans do dueling chants. They trade counters and strikes for an early stalemate as fans cheer them on. Fans chant “NXT!” now. Lee ends up sending Frazer to the floor and taking him back down. Frazer comes back and explodes out onto Lee, then brings him back in the ring. Frazer springboards in but Lee catches a kick. Lee keeps control and hits a German for a 2 count.

More back and forth with close calls from the corner. Lee charges but Frazer levels him with a superkick to the jaw. Frazer goes to the top but has to roll through as Lee moves. They both charge and collide in the middle of the ring with crossbody attempts. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now as the referee checks on them.

Von Wagner suddenly enters the ring and flattens Frazer with a big boot for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Nathan Frazer

– After the bell, Mr. Stone watches from ringside as Lee attacks Wagner into the corner but Wagner also drops Lee with a big boot. Fans boo as Wagner presses Lee high in the air, then launches him out of the ring, onto the top of the announce table. Lee goes sliding off the table to the floor at the feet of the announcers. Fans chant “holy shit!” now. Von stands tall in the middle of the ring as Mr. Stone joins him. The music starts up as fans boo Wagner and we get a replay of what just happened. Sofia Cromwell is seen watching from the top of the arena.

– We see Tony D’Angelo backstage talking with his henchmen. A masked Santos Escobar walks through the backstage area. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Wes Lee and Nathan Frazer walking through the backstage area, recovering from the Von Wagner beatdown, when they see Sanga sitting down. Sanga says they were having a good match and that was very unfair what happened. Sanga mentions how “two men of their size” should (or shouldn’t?) have trouble with Wagner. Lee asks if Sanga is taking shots at them. Frazer ends up walking off as he wants nothing to do with what Lee is doing here. Lee says Frazer may not care what Sanga says about him but Lee won’t stand for this disrespect. Sanga says he’s not disrespecting. Lee says he hopes Sanga has that same energy when they’re in the ring. Sanga asks Lee what he wants to prove. Lee says he wants to prove you don’t have to be ten foot tall to be successful.

– The announcers hype next week’s episode.

Santos Escobar vs. Tony D’Angelo

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event and Santos Escobar is standing tall, removing his mask. Out next comes Tony D’Angelo.

They meet in the middle of the ring and have a few words before going at it. Escobar takes Tony D to the mat and grounds him as fans do dueling chants. Santos breaks and shows off with some dance moves, taunting D’Angelo. They lock up again and Santos works on the arm. D’Angelo drops Santos with an elbow, stomps on him and then mounts him with right hands. Tony D plays to the crowd for boos now.

D’Angelo with shoulder thrusts in the corner. Santos gets sent to the apron and he misses a right hand. Tony D drops Santos on the apron and he rolls back under the bottom rope. D’Angelo keeps control and delivers a neckbreaker. Tony taunts Escobar and talks some trash while he’s down. Tony grabs Escobar’s face and rips at his cheek, putting him back to the mat. The dueling chants are still going on as Tony D beats Santos down.

Santos counters a neckbreaker and nails an enziguri kick, sending Tony to the floor for a breather. Santos runs the ring and goes for a suicide dive but Tony meets him at the ropes with a stiff right hand. Tony plays to the crowd some more and smacks Santos around, telling him to wake up because he’s embarrassing himself. We go back to commercial with Tony in control.

Back from the break and Tony D remains in control. He drops down on Santos for another 2 count. Fans chant “Tony!” as he unloads with lefts and rights against the ropes. Tony charges but Escobar cuts him off with a dropkick, then a standing kick to the face, sending D’Angelo to the floor. Santos runs the ring and nails a suicide dive to the floor now.

Escobar stands tall and shows off before launching Tony into the steel ring steps. Escobar rolls Tony back in and then launches himself over the top rope from the apron with a senton. Escobar keeps control and nails the double running knees in the corner. Santos focuses on Tony’s hurt arm now. Fans chant for Escobar as he grounds Tony and works him over in a hold now while the referee checks on Tony D. Those chants go back to dueling chants as Santos runs and nails a basement dropkick to Tony’s upper leg.

Tony fights but Santos drops him by his arm for another 2 count. Escobar grounds D’Angelo by his hurt arm once again. Escobar wastes some time and now Tony rocks him. Tony unloads with punches and a back elbow to take back control. Tony with a belly-to-belly suplex as fans cheer the comeback on. Tony with another suplex, then a third. Tony gets hyped up now but Escobar kicks him away and rolls to the floor for a breather. Tony pulls Santos up to the apron. They tangle on the apron and now they’re standing on the middle rope, then the top rope and top turnbuckle. Santos brings them both to the mat with a big super hurricanrana. Both competitors are down and selling the bump as a “holy shit!” chant starts.

Tony crawls for his crowbar in the corner but he sees Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde have it as they’re standing on the ramp. They taunt Tony with the crowbar and he’s seething now. Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo rush down the ramp and start brawling with Cruz and Wilde. Escobar takes advantage of the distraction and grabs a pair of brass knuckles from his corner while the referee isn’t looking. Escobar uses the brass knuckles and drops D’Angelo with a loaded right hand, then covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Santos Escobar

– After the match, Escobar stands tall over Tony D in the middle of the ring as the music hits. Escobar poses as fans cheer them on.

– The show quickly cuts to Joe Gacy and his two hooded disciples. It looks like they are outside somewhere and it seems windy as Gacy’s hair and their hoods are blowing. Gacy addresses NXT Champion Bron Breakker and says he had predicted Bron’s every step and move on their journey, from declining the offer to join him to accepting the match at In Your House. Gacy says we all know Bron has uncontrollable rage inside of him, and he won’t be able to control his anger next week or at In Your House. Gacy says Bron’s lack of control will deliver him full control of the NXT Title, the brand, and the world. Gacy laughs like a maniac now. A camera drone/helicopter zooms out to show Gacy and his disciples standing on top of a large building, presumably in downtown Orlando? But that wasn’t clear. Some are saying this reminds them of Lux from the Lucifer TV series. Gacy continues laughing maniacally as NXT 2.0 goes off the air.

