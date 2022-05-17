You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:
-Wheeler Yuta vs. Josh Woods for the ROH Pure Championship
-Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, Yuya Uemura, and Kevin Knight vs. QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, Brick Aldridge, and Blake Li
-“Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico vs. Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee
-Skye Blue vs. Amber Nova
-“Bear Country” Bear Boulder and Bear Bronson vs. “Work Horsemen” JD Drake and Anthony Henry
-Devlyn Macabre vs. Emi Sakura
-Layna Lennox vs. Marina Shafir
-Angelico and Jora Johl vs. Baron Black and Anthony Catena
-Max Caster vs. Tyler Uriah