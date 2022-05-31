– The In Your House go-home edition of WWE NXT 2.0 opens up on the USA Network with The Diamond Mine walking backstage – Roderick Strong, Damon Kemp, The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile. Strong stops and informs the others that they have the night off, so stay behind and watch what he goes out and does to NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly. Kemp and Strong walk off, and the others aren’t happy about having the night off.

– We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us to the final NXT 2.0 before In Your House. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly vs. Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp

We go right to the ring as The Diamond Mine’s Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp make their entrances. Out next are NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly – Elton Prince and Kit Wilson.

The match starts with Strong getting attacked by Prince. Prince works Strong over to “Pretty ugly!” chants now. Wilson tags in and they double team Strong now. Strong ends up countering and dropping Wilson with a big forearm in the middle of the ring. Strong with more offense, then more forearms while Wilson is on his knees. Strong stomps on Wilson and tags Kemp in.

Prince tags back in as Kemp looks on. Prince blocks a takedown attempt and talks some trash. Strong slaps Kemp in the face to wake him up some. Kemp gets aggressive now, unloading on Prince and nailing a stiff suplex. Kemp stays on Prince and applies a headlock. Strong tags back in and they double team Prince. Strong with big chops to Prince in the corner now.

Wilson tags back in and kicks Strong to the floor, then rams him back into the edge of the apron. More back and forth offense between the two now. All four Superstars are in the ring. The Diamond Mine hits double backbreakers to the champs in the middle of the ring. Pretty Deadly quickly retreats to the floor to regroup as fans chant “Diamond Mine!” now. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial with Kemp and Strong standing tall in the ring.

Back from the break and Pretty Deadly has been dominating through the commercial. Wilson grounds Kemp in the middle of the ring now. Fans try to rally for Kemp now but Wilson tightens the hold. Kemp fights up and out as fans rally. Kemp stumbles into the opposite corner but still tries to make it to Strong for the tag, but Wilson stops him. Wilson sends Kemp to the corner but he misses a splash and hits the turnbuckles. Prince comes in as Strong also tags in. Strong unloads on Prince now with big chops and shoulder thrusts in the corner.

Strong with a backbreaker to Prince. Strong drops Prince again and hits Wilson with a backbreaker as he runs in. Strong goes for the StrongHold to Prince but he has to stop and chop Wilson down. Strong with chops to Prince and Wilson back & forth, dropping both for a big pop. Wilson fights Strong off but Strong drops him, not realizing Kemp has been taken out from the apron.

Strong and Wilson collide and go down with clothesline attempts. Prince hands a title belt to Wilson, and then distracts the referee. Wilson goes to hit Strong with the belt in the corner but The Creed Brothers have ran out, and Julius Creed jumps on the apron. Strong dodges the belt shot and it hits Julius instead. Strong rolls Wilson up for a 2 count. Pretty Deadly takes advantage of the chaos and hits the Hart Attack, then Prince covers for the win.

Winners: Pretty Deadly

– After the match, Pretty Deadly celebrates as the music hits and we go to replays. The tension within The Diamond Mine continues.

– Solo Sikoa is backstage with NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes. Solo says he will keep an eye on Carmelo Hayes tonight so Grimes can focus on his match with Nathan Frazer. Solo tells Grimes to go ahead and do his thing because he’s got next, and Grimes gave him his word. Duke Hudson walks in and mocks them. He says since he defeated NXT Champion Bron Breakker last week, he’s really in line for the next North American Title shot. Grimes laughs at Hudson and taunts him, then walks off. Solo says Hudson defeated Breakker by DQ, and needed Joe Gacy to do it. Hudson says Solo is young and experienced, and not on his level. They have a few more words and Solo challenges Hudson to a match tonight. Hudson says he will see what he can do, then walks off.

– We see footage of Tony D’Angelo and his crew arriving to the sitdown with Legado del Fantasma earlier today. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see footage from earlier today of Grayson Waller ranting to the rest of the locker room about how Tiffany Stratton is better than Roxanne Perez, and will defeat her in the Breakout Tournament finals tonight. Waller takes shots at others in the room, and then bad-mouths Fallon Henley, who Stratton defeated last week. We see Josh Briggs in the background, listening to Waller talk about how he, Brooks Jensen and Fallon are rednecks. Briggs approaches Waller and they have words. Briggs says we will see if Waller can take a country whipping and Waller hesitates some now.

– We get a video on WWE and the Special Olympics. Several Team Florida athletes are sitting at ringside and they get a “USA!” chant as Alicia Taylor introduces them.

– We go to footage from earlier today, showing Tony D’Angelo, Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo walking onto a yacht. Santos Escobar and Elektra Lopez greet them, along with Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde. They have a few words over who’s late. Lopez tells the captain to take them somewhere nice. Santos and Tony have a sitdown discussion now. Tony makes it clear he doesn’t trust or respect Santos, and wouldn’t give him a drop of water if he were dying of thirst in a desert. Santos knows a snake when he sees one, and Tony is a cobra, but he, Santos, is a python in this jungle, and he’d love to squeeze him to death. The henchmen go to interrupt and have words but their bosses hush them. Lopez asks what’s in this for Legado del Fantasma because this match has already happened. The sitdown continues until they decide on a six-man match for In Your House. If Tony D’s team wins, Legado del Fantasma must come into their family, under Tony’s direction. If Legado del Fantasma wins, Tony and his crew will join Santos, under his direction. They have a few more words and then shake on the six-man match. Santos tells them to get off his boat now.

Cora Jade vs. Elektra Lopez

We go back to the ring and out comes Cora Jade with her skateboard. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Elektra Lopez is coming out by herself, no sign of Legado del Fantasma. There’s some back & forth and trash talking to start the match. Jade with an arm drag and a big uppercut. Jade drops Lopez and hits a low dropkick for a 2 count.

Lopez easily turns it around and lifts Jade, then slams her face-first into the mat. Fans chant “Cora!” now but Lopez beats her around the ring, using the middle rope as the referee counts. Lopez talks some trash but Jade fights her off. Fans do dueling chants now. Lopez drops Jade and mounts her, slamming her head into the mat and hitting her with strikes. Lopez rag-dolls Jade around the ring some more.

Lopez wastes some time but keeps control of Jade. Lopez scoops Jade but she counters then unloads with fists to the face. Jade misses in the corner and Lopez drops her again. Lopez with another low dropkick for a 2 count. Lopez plants Jade face-down in the mat and bends her leg behind her back, focusing on the lower back. Lopez looks to go for a powerbomb but Jade sends her over the top rope to the floor with a head-scissors. Lopez comes right back in but Jade unloads. Jade takes Lopez down with a hurricanrana, then kicks her in the head. Jade with a springboard stomp for another 2 count.

Lopez catches Jade with a sitdown powerbomb for another 2 count as Jade gets the bottom rope. Lopez stomps on Jade and brings her to the corner but Jade fights back. Jade keeps fighting from the apron and drops Lopez. Jade goes to the top and hits the super senton for the pin to win.

Winner: Cora Jade

– After the match, Jade stands tall as the music hits.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Wes Lee. She points to what happened with the loss to Sanga last week and asks why he challenged Xyon Quinn tonight. Lee says Quinn is finally cleared and could throw his back out getting out of bed tomorrow, so he had to make the challenge now because he’s been waiting for weeks to face Quinn. Lee realizes he should take a bit of time off but he refuses to miss this opportunity and as long as he has air in his lungs, he will keep fighting. Sanga walks up and says Lee should fight Quinn like he fought him last week. Sanga says Lee is not a giant or a tall guy but he knows Lee has a giant heart. Santa wishes Lee good luck for the match. Lee walks off.

Wes Lee vs. Xyon Quinn

We go back to the ring and out comes Xyon Quinn. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a video package to hype Roxanne Perez for tonight’s NXT Breakout Tournament finals, which includes a clip of a young Perez meeting Natalya outside of a WWE live event. She talks about growing up a WWE fan and being into WWE while her friends were into other stuff. Perez said she missed hanging out with friends, prom and going to concerts while working on her training. She also talks about becoming friends with Cora Jade because they could relate. She says Jade is the reason she’s here in NXT and they have each other’s backs. Perez goes on and says Tiffany Stratton may be bigger and stronger but that won’t stop her from winning the finals. She says winning this tournament will change her life. Vic reveals a change in plans as he announces that the finals will take place next Tuesday. We go back to the ring and Xyon Quinn is making his way out. The bell rings and they go at it. Lee strikes early on for a 2 count.

Quinn over-powers Lee and slams him over the top rope, then slams him to the mat. Quinn grounds Lee now and stretches his arm. Quinn kicks Lee around while keeping him down by his arm, also kicking at his injured ribs. Quinn kneels down and talks some trash, telling Lee he doesn’t belong here. Lee fights back but the right hand hurts him more.

Quinn drops Lee with a shoulder and continues to man-handle him for another close 2 count. Quinn is a bit surprised at the kick out. Quinn rams Lee back into the corner for shoulder thrusts. The referee backs him off but he then runs into Lee’s boots in the corner.

Lee stuns Quinn and leaps from the top but Quinn catches him in mid-air, then runs across the ring and launches him face-first into the middle turnbuckle like a torpedo. Vic says Lee may be out now. Fans chant “holy shit!” at the move. Quinn charges but Lee quickly side-steps and rolls Quinn up for the pin to win out of nowhere.

Winner: Wes Lee

– After the match, Lee quickly exits the ring to regroup on the ramp.

– The Diamond Mine is backstage. Roderick Strong is furious over what happened earlier, saying The Creed Brothers caused he and Damon Kemp to lose to NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly because they came out when he told them to stay in the back. Ivy Nile speaks up and informs Strong of what really happened, with Julius Creed saving him from a belt shot. Strong asks if this is true. Strong says but

Strong say she knows what’s best for The Diamond Mine and that’s The Creed Brothers winning the titles from Pretty Deadly at In Your House. Brutus Creed says they will win… but Strong cuts him off and says he wasn’t finished speaking. Strong tells them all that failure is no longer an option and if they don’t win the NXT Tag Team Titles at In Your House, they will be kicked out of the group. Strong storms off.

– We see Wendy Choo, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter backstage. We also see Toxic Attraction heading to the ring. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Joe Gacy somewhere with his two hooded disciples. Gacy says it’s fitting that Saturday’s event is called In Your House because it was at the home of NXT Champion Bron Breakker when the first embers of this fire were cultivated. He goes on about Bron watching his dad, WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner, blaze a career as one of the greatest ever on TV each week, a career based on controllable power and physicality. Bron and his two brothers would continue where their father left off, then Rick came home and instead of breaking it up, he let it continue. Why not… brothers fighting was normal for Rick and his brother, WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner. Gacy says it wasn’t just survival of the fittest in the ring, it was that way at the kitchen table also. Gacy goes on about how Bron took his uncontrollable rage to the gridiron instead of doing something better with it, but then he knew his aggression needed a better home, it needed to live in the squared circle – like father, like son.

Gacy goes on about how Bron quickly rose to the top of NXT. How does Gacy know all of this intimate information? He learned it all by spending intimate time with Bron’s hero, his father, when he had him abducted and desperate. Gacy says Bron’s family settles things with fists, and it’s not his fault he’s prone to lash out. Gacy tells Bron to lash out, be the man he truly is at In Your House, let the anger he has for Gacy consume him, give Gacy what he deserves. Gacy goes on and says Bron doesn’t need to just beat Gacy, he needs to go outside of the rules, for his family’s sake. Gacy says one way or the other, the NXT Title is coming home with him. Gacy laughs to end the segment.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage now with NXT Champion Bron Breakker. He repeats what Joe Gacy said – the apple doesn’t fall from the tree, and says he’s not going to lose the title a second time, especially to Joe Gacy. We hear Gacy’s laugh echo through the locker room, and the lights are flickering. Bron gets upset and grabs a TV in a fit of rage. Bron says maybe Gacy is right, maybe he is predictable but it’s not a weakness, it’s a strength, and this Saturday, he will rip Gacy apart.

– We go back to the ring and Wade Barrett is hosting the Women’s Championship Summit for In Your House. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose is on one side of the table with NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Katana Chance, Kayden Carter and Wendy Choo are on the other side. Barrett says everyone has signed the contracts. Toxic Attraction goes to take things over but Katana says they have heard enough and they are tired of hearing Toxic Attraction talk. Katana goes on about how they will knock Toxic Attraction off the top of NXT this weekend, saying they’ve had a good run with the titles but it’s over. Dolin yells at them about how they’re not the first ones who thought they’d dethrone Toxic Attraction.

Choo tells them to just sign their contracts. Jayne also talks some trash about how they’re the best in NXT. Carter knocks Dolin and Jayne for never defending their titles, points to how they’ve already beat them, and says there’s no way you airheads are keeping the titles this weekend. Choo just wants them to sign the contracts. The arguing continues and Rose has heard enough. She says Toxic Attraction is the best in the business because the titles say so. She says the NXT Superstar with the most pressure this weekend isn’t Bron Breakker, Cameron Grimes, Legado del Fantasma or Tony D’Angelo and his crew, it’s Rose because… Choo wants them to just sign the contracts. Fans chant “sign the contracts!” now. Rose continues and says she will do whatever she can to make sure this child-looking Choo is not the next champion. Rose insults Choo some more and lashes out at those who thought her title reign would be a short one. Rose tells everyone to put some respect on her name. She demands the contract and then signs it as the others continue yelling at each other.

Rose yells at Choo again but Choo hits her with a spitball. A brawl breaks out now as Barrett retreats. Katana and Kayden send the tag champs to the floor, then fly out to take them back down. Rose and Choo brawl but Katana and Kayden join her for the triple team. Katana and Kayden place Rose on top of a table and fans chant as Choo goes to the top. Choo flies with the Sleeple’s Elbow and puts Rose through the table as a “holy shit!” chant breaks out. Choo, Katana and Kayden stand tall in the middle of the ring as Choo’s music hits. They raise Toxic Attraction’s title belts in the air as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Kiana James approaches Ivy Nile backstage, where she’s working out. James asks if all Nile does is work out. Nile says if she’s not competing, she’s training. James asks Nile if she will continue talking to The Creed Brothers after Saturday at In Your House. Nile asks what she means by that. James says after NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly retain on Saturday, then The Diamond Mine will have to start recruiting new members. Nile says The Creeds will win the titles because it’s Diamond Mine forever. James says according to her numbers, they only have a 12% chance of winning. Nile grabs James and slams her against a locker, asking what the numbers say about Nile kicking her ass. James says the numbers indicate about the same for The Creeds. Nile lets go of her and says we will see about that. Nile then storms off.

Solo Sikoa vs. Duke Hudson

We go back to the ring and Solo Sikoa makes his way out to a pop. Duke Hudson is already waiting in the corner, applauding Solo.

The bell rings and fans begin chanting for Solo as they go at it. Duke with a cheap shot early on but they trade shots now. Duke takes Solo from top turnbuckle to top turnbuckle but Solo takes it and rocks him. Solo mounts offense and takes Hudson off his feet. Solo with right hands and a running back elbow in the corner, dropping Duke in the corner.

Solo charges for the Rikishi Splash in the corner but Duke rolls to the floor to regroup. Duke stalls but Solo grabs him by his head from the ring. Duke counters and fights in from the apron, catching Solo in a big German suplex. Duke drops a knee to Solo and mounts him with right hands as fans chant for Solo.

Hudson continues punching and stomping on Solo to keep him down. Solo fights up and out but Duke rocks him. Fans chant for The Bloodline now it seems. Duke drops Solo and stops his comeback attempt. Solo tries to mount offense again but Duke rocks him and nails a belly-to-belly suplex for a 2 count.

Fans do dueling chants now as Duke grounds Solo in the middle of the ring. Hudson with more power moves. Solo side-steps and Hudson misses as he charges into the corner. Solo with right hands and a big Samoan Drop. Solo drops Hudson in the corner and hits the Rikishi Splash. Solo goes to the top as fans chant “Uso!” again. Solo hits the big Uso Splash to Hudson for the pin to win.

Winner: Solo Sikoa

– After the match, Solo stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Solo poses in the middle of the ring as fans chant his name again.

– We get a video package on Tiffany Stratton to promote next week’s Breakout Tournament finals against Roxanne Perez. Stratton says she corrected the biggest NXT injustice in history last week. She wonders how they had a Breakout Tournament without her in the first place. She says she took Nikkita Lyons’ spot but who cares because Lyons never would’ve won anyway. She goes on and says this isn’t her first tournament win because she works harder than everyone else in NXT. She then starts talking trash about Perez, saying her life is about as exciting as a cardboard box. She goes on and says after she beats Perez in the finals next week, Perez can cry on Cora Jade’s shoulders and they can watch her go on to become the NXT Women’s Champion.

Grayson Waller vs. Josh Briggs

We go back to the ring and out comes Grayson Waller. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see Thea Hail graduating high school this past week. Now we see pre-recorded footage of Hail taking a seat at a table. We see three hats – Notre Dame, Alabama, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Hail says she’s excited to be training at the WWE Performance Center but in the fall she will be attending… the puts on the Notre Dame hat but stops and says this doesn’t feel right. She throws that hat away, but then throws away the Alabama and UNC hats. Hail pulls out a Chase U hat and says she will be attending Andre Chase University. We see Andre Chase, Bodhi Hayward and their student group backstage celebrating. They chant “Thea!” to end the segment. We go back to the ring and Waller waits in the ring as Josh Briggs comes out with Fallon Henley and the injured Brooks Jensen. Waller takes the mic and says 3-on-1 isn’t a fair fight. He insults Henley and Jensen, and tells Briggs to send them to the back.

They leave and Briggs rushes the ring. The bell hits and Briggs unloads on Waller, dominating him to start. Waller turns it around after a cheap shot. He punches and kicks Briggs around, then applies a headlock and drives knee strikes into him.

Waller sits on Briggs’ back like he’s a horse as fans boo. Briggs fights back with a big suplex slam. Waller dodges an elbow drop and kicks Briggs. Waller drops an elbow for a 2 count. Fans chant “you can’t wrestle!, yes you can!” to Waller now. More back and forth between the two. Waller drops Briggs for a close 2 count, then another quick pin attempt. Briggs fights Waller into the corner with right hands. Waller misses a counter, then Briggs slams him back to the mat.

Mr. Stone and Sofia Cromwell come walking to the ringside area now. Briggs drops Waller with a right hand, then a big boot. Briggs with a corner clothesline now. Briggs runs over Waller and calls for more offense now as fans pop. Von Wagner jumps on the apron out of nowhere but Briggs knocks him back off. Waller takes advantage of the distraction and gets the pin on Briggs.

Winner: Grayson Waller

– After the match, Wagner rushes the ring and beats Briggs down. Wagner drags Briggs to the corner and slams his arm into the ring post. Wagner grabs a steel chair and looks to smash Briggs’ hurt arm with it but the referee yells at him. Stone and Cromwell join Wagner now as Stone and Wagner yell at the referee to end the segment.

– We see Nathan Frazer backstage warming up. Back to commercial.

Ivy Nile vs. Kiana James

We go back to the ring and Ivy Nile is wrapping her entrance. Kiana James is out next.

They go at it and James takes Nile to the corner, holds her there and chops as fans chant “Ivy’s gonna kill you!” now. They go back & forth early on now. Nile controls James by her arm and works her over but James kips-up and turns it around. James puts Nile against the ropes and works her over with forearms to the back.

James drops Nile into the bottom rope, then sends her to the corner and stomps away. James with a side-slam out of the corner, covering in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. James grounds Nile in the middle of the ring now. Fans chant for Nile as James continues to dominate.

Nile makes a comeback and mounts offense now. Nile unloads with kicks, then drops James with an enziguri to the head. Nile runs and nails a bigger flying kick into the corner. James kicks out at 2. James blocks a shot and sends Nile into the corner, then charges in and drops her. James talks some trash and goes for a Fisherman’s suplex but Nile counters and goes for her Dragon Sleeper.

James counters the Dragon Sleeper and goes for the win but Nile kicks out at 2. James rocks Nile again but Nile comes right back with a big right forearm. Nile mounts James and then unloads with more kicks on their feet. Nile with a powerslam for the pin to win.

Winner: Ivy Nile

– After the match, Nile stands tall as the music hits. NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly interrupt now as fans boo them. They taunt her over The Creed Brothers being kicked out of The Diamond Mine after they lose at In Your House on Saturday. The Creed Brothers come from behind Nile and stand with her in the ring now, staring at the champs. Pretty Deadly changes their tune and says they will see The Creed Brothers on Saturday. They go to back off the apron but The Creeds pull them into the ring and beat them up, then send them retreating. The Creeds stand tall with Nile to end the segment.

– We get the second “Veni Vidi Vinci” vignette for newcomer Giovanni Menci. He’s a world class sportsman, who enjoys things like gracefully skiing the snow of the Italian Alps with speeds an ordinary man wouldn’t attempt. While everyone else gets their need for speed at the movies, he feels this in real life with his sports cars, and now he is behind the wheel of his own destiny. He enjoys fine dining for a refined man, with a refined palate. Every aspect of his life is exceptional. Style, class and athleticism is coming to NXT.

NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes vs. Nathan Frazer

We go back to the ring and Carmelo Hayes is out with Trick Williams. They join the announcers for commentary on tonight’s non-title main event. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the announcers hype the In Your House card for Saturday. We go back to the ring and NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes is wrapping his entrance. Trick and Carmelo are at the announce table. Out next comes Nathan Frazer to a pop.

The bell rings and Grimes slams Frazer quickly to start. Frazer comes back and goes for a leg but we get a stalemate. Grimes goes for Frazer’s leg and then ties the arm up. Grimes takes Frazer down by the arm. Frazer turns it around and they continue trading holds as fans do dueling chants. They both then kip-up at the same time, staring each other down. Fans chant “this is wrestling!” now.

Grimes mounts some offense but now they run the ropes. Frazer rocks Grimes in mid-air, sending him out. Grimes runs right back in, cuts Frazer off and rocks him in the face. More back and forth between the two. Frazer with a hurricanrana, sending Grimes to the floor for a breather. Frazer goes out to capitalize but Grimes runs back to the apron to dodge him. Frazer charges at Grimes on the apron but he runs into a punt kick. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial break as Grimes kicks Frazer against the barrier, then slams him back-first over the edge of the apron.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Grimes catches an inverted springboard moonsault but Frazer drops him for a big pop. They trade stiff strikes in the middle of the ring now. Grimes slams Frazer face-first into the mat, then drops him with a forearm, and again. Grimes runs into a big superkick and they’re both down now. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now.

Frazer goes for a stomp but Grimes gets his boots up. They tangle and Frazer counters with a roll-up for 2. Grimes catches Frazer in mid-air and slams him with the Uranage for another close 2 count. They’re both down in the middle of the ring once again as fans chant “NXT!” now. Grimes and Frazer trade strikes from their knees now. They get back to their feet and the slugfest continues.

Grimes drops Frazer to his knees with a kick. Frazer leaps up with forearms before Grimes can capitalize. The slugfest goes on as fans chant “fight forever!” now. Frazer charges but Grimes drops him with a clothesline. Frazer blocks a powerbomb with a modified Destroyer but that’s still not enough but fans go wild. Frazer goes out and comes back in at the 6 count. Frazer goes to the top for a Phoenix Splash but Grimes jumps up and meets him there, then hits a big super German suplex from the top. Grimes follows up with a Cave-In for the pin to win.

Winner: Cameron Grimes

– After the match, Grimes stands tall as the music hits but he can barely get to his feet before Trick immediately rushes him. Grimes quickly side-steps and sends Trick to the floor. Carmelo attacks next but Grimes fights back. Grimes then sends Hayes to the floor with Trick. Grimes clutches the title on the mat as Trick and Carmelo taunt him from the entrance-way. The In Your House go-home edition of NXT 2.0 goes off the air.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.