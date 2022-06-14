– Tonight’s taped WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens up on a tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Vic Joseph welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

NXT Tag Team Titles Match: Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. The Creed Brothers

We go right to the ring and we see Edris Enofe and Malik Blade facing off in the middle of the ring with NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers, Brutus Creed and Julius Creed. Alicia Taylor does formal ring introductions. This is the first title defense for The Creed Brothers since winning the straps from Pretty Deadly at In Your House on June 4.

Brutus starts off with Blade and they go at it. Blade with a quick pin attempt early on. Brutus dominates Blade on the mat now as fans begin to rally. Brutus runs over Blade to put him down. Brutus with a big shoulder thrust in the corner now. Julius tags in and Blade dodges a shot but Julius levels him with a shoulder. Blade with arm drags and a submission by the arm now. Enofe tags in and they double team Julius now for a close 2 count.

Enofe rolls Julius into a submission now. Julius starts to fade but turns it into another 2 count. Brutus tags in and Julius slams his brother on top of Enofe for a close 2 count. More back and forth between the two. Brutus tightens a hold but the match remains at a slower pace. Enofe turns the hold into a Northern Lights suplex for 2. Blade tags in but Brutus levels him with a big double fist. Julius tags in and Brutus drives a knee to the ribs on his way out. Julius also drives knees into Blade, then covers for 2.

Brutus tags back in and they continue the big strikes to keep Blade down. Blade covers for 2 after a big knee strike. Julius tags back in and Brutus slams him on top of Blade. Blade reaches for a tag but Julius catches him. Blade shoves Julius in their corner and in comes Enofe. Julius blocks the double team and they run the ropes but Enofe nails a big dropkick. The Creeds with big double back-drops that send each opponent out to the floor. The champs stand tall in the middle of the ring as we go to a picture-in-picture break.

